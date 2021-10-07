WOMEN IN ANIME Event Announced At The 17th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival

TMS Entertainment will host "Women in Anime", a female-centric anime event, at the 17th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival that is FREE to the public and will run virtually from October 14th - 17th.

The segment will feature a powerhouse panel with women creators Minako Fujiyoshi (MEGALOBOX, MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD) and Jinko Gotoh (Klaus, The Little Prince), followed by 2 episodes of the popular MEGALOBOX anime series sequel, MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD.

Set seven years after the conclusion of the first season, MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD continues the story of "Gearless" Joe, a former megalobox champion whose meteoric rise was told through the hit anime series MEGALOBOX. Now covered in scars and sporting his old gear, Joe reemerges from the shadows as "Nomad" returning to the ring to fight in the underground matches once again. The sequel series is currently available worldwide, exclusively on Funimation; Asian territories exempting

Minako Fujiyoshi is TMS Entertainment's first female producer. She made her debut as a producer with the MEGALOBOX project. Her previous experience involved working within the TMS production division, where she worked on numerous titles such as Hamtaro, the Anpanman Movies, Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine and Sweetness and Lightning (original title: Amaama To Inazuma).

Jinko Gotoh is an Oscar-nominated producer and consultant for the animation industry. Her strengths and passion include the discovering and nurturing of diversified and creative talent and charting new technologies and creative processes. Jinko is currently producing her second animated feature for Netflix with Mark Osborne directing. Her other producing screen credits include: 2020 BAFTA winner and Oscar-nominated Klaus, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Little Prince, Oscar-nominated The Illusionist, 9, and Oscar-winning Finding Nemo. Jinko currently serves as vice president for Women in Animation. She is also on various committees for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and is the Co-Chair for Animation and VFX Committee for the Producers Guild of America.

Leslie LaPage from LA Femme states: "TMS Entertainment has been a great and supportive partner with LA Femme and their long-standing, creative anime series is a wonderful addition to the festival!"

LA Femme is offering this screening as a FREE event. LA Femme International Film Festival website: www.lafemme.org.