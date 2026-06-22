WHY WOMEN KILL Clip: Beth Ann Makes a Shocking Purchase in Season 1 Episode 9

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A pivotal scene from Season 1 of WHY WOMEN KILL, streaming on Paramount+, captures one of the series' most emotionally charged moments as two characters reckon with a long-buried secret. The clip comes from Episode 9, titled "I Was Just Wondering What Makes Dames Like You So Deadly."

In the footage, Claire, played by Lindsey Kraft, confesses to Beth Ann, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, that she had an affair with Rob, played by Sam Jaeger, and that the affair contributed to the death of Beth Ann's daughter. Beth Ann, visibly shattered, demands that Claire never speak of it again, then heads directly to a store and makes a purchase that carries unmistakable implications for what may come next.

WHY WOMEN KILL is a dark comedy-drama anthology series streaming on Paramount+. The show follows women across different decades as they navigate infidelity, betrayal, and the consequences that follow. Season 1 centers on three households set in different eras, each connected by the same house and variations on the same domestic tensions.

Paramount has been actively sharing clips from its library of streaming titles on YouTube, including recent coverage of other Paramount+ series. The full run of WHY WOMEN KILL Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

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