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WHY ARE YOU SINGLE to Premiere on Tubi With Marie Faustin

Dave Mizzoni co-stars in the series, directed by Cassie Lambert Scalettar.

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WHY ARE YOU SINGLE to Premiere on Tubi With Marie Faustin

Tubi is set to premiere WHY ARE YOU SINGLE, a new dating series hosted by comedian Marie Faustin. The show follows singles as they face a series of unconventional challenges and disclose their biggest dating red flags while competing for a chance at romance.

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE premieres on August 13, 2026.

About 'Why Are You Single'

Starring: Marie Faustin, Dave Mizzoni

Directed by: Cassie Lambert Scalettar

WHY ARE YOU SINGLE stars Marie Faustin and Dave Mizzoni and is directed by Cassie Lambert Scalettar.

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