WHY ARE YOU SINGLE to Premiere on Tubi With Marie Faustin
Dave Mizzoni co-stars in the series, directed by Cassie Lambert Scalettar.
By: Rachel Stone
Tubi is set to premiere WHY ARE YOU SINGLE, a new dating series hosted by comedian Marie Faustin. The show follows singles as they face a series of unconventional challenges and disclose their biggest dating red flags while competing for a chance at romance.
WHY ARE YOU SINGLE premieres on August 13, 2026.
About 'Why Are You Single'
Starring: Marie Faustin, Dave Mizzoni
Directed by: Cassie Lambert Scalettar
WHY ARE YOU SINGLE stars Marie Faustin and Dave Mizzoni and is directed by Cassie Lambert Scalettar.
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