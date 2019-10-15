WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE Released on Digital, Nov. 19

Based on the runaway bestseller by Maria Semple, WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette FOX (Academy Award® Winner Cate Blanchett), a loving wife and mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette's leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE Blu-ray™, DVD & Digital Special Features

Bringing Bernadette to Life

Who Is Bernadette?

Gallery

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE Blu-ray™ Specifications

Street Date: November 26, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 1.85:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish

Total Run Time: Approximately 129 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for some strong language and drug material

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE DVD Specifications

Street Date: November 26, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 1.85:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish

Total Run Time: Approximately 129 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for some strong language and drug material

