WHERE THE ROAD RUNS OUT Lands At Amazon Prime



WHERE THE ROAD RUNS OUT made history by becoming the first feature film to shoot in Equatorial Guinea, whole also filming in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Durban, South Africa.

The film has now landed at Amazon Prime after a two year run on Netflix. Where The Road Runs Out won a Black Reel award for outstanding world cinema, and several awards at San Diego film festival and Sunscreen film festival while playing as official selection at Heartland film festival and Durban film festival.

Directed by Raindance Jury Nominee Rudolf Buitendach (Dark Hearts, Apartment 407, Hex), the film is headlined by Cesar Award Nominee Isaach De Bankole (Black Panther, The Diving Bell And The Butterfly, Casino Royale), Saturn Award Nominee Juliet Landau (Bosch, Ed Wood, BioShock), SAG Nominee and American Movie Award Winner Stelio Savante (Running For Grace, Colors Of Heaven, Infidel) and Sizo Motsoko (Vehicle 19).



From an illustrious scientific career in the lecture halls of Europe, Professor George Mensa (Isaach De Bankolé) suddenly finds himself back in the jungles of Africa when an old friend unexpectedly passes away. Inheriting a field station in the mosquito infested jungle, George soon learns that challenges come in all sizes when a local orphan boy, Jimmy shows up at his doorstep. George acquaints Jimmy with the joys of chocolate and Jimmy in turn plays matchmaker between George and Corina (Juliet Landau) head of the local orphanage. But all is jeopardized with the sudden arrival of Martin (Stelio Savante) as they discover that life often leads you astray, where the road runs out.

