WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: THE MURDER OF DAN MAREL Docuseries to Debut on Hulu

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The docuseries 'Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel' begins streaming Tuesday, Sept. 1, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

How far would you go for your family? The new docuseries 'Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel' reveals the dark secrets of a wealthy family centered around the brutal murder of a prominent law professor in Tallahassee, Florida. A series of larger-than-life suspects leads to a mind-bending story of a murder-for-hire plot, a messy custody battle, ex-lovers and … family dentistry. With exclusive access to those at the center of this extraordinary story, many of whom have never spoken before, this is the definitive telling of a case that took 11 years to solve.

The four-part series features exclusive audio and first-time interviews. In a recorded conversation with FBI agent Pat Sanford, Rob Adelson, the oldest son of the Adelson family, who has been notably estranged from the family for years, speaks about the case and testifying against his own mother, Donna, at her trial. First-time interviews include Sanford, who spent half his career tirelessly working to solve the case, and June Umchina, the ex-girlfriend of Donna's other son Charlie Adelson, who is currently serving a life sentence, revealing the inside story of their relationship and what Charlie told her about Dan Markel's murder.

'Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel,' by Curious Films for ABC News Studios, is directed by Sebastian Smith, produced by Lily Fletcher and executive produced by Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell for Curious Films. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Claire Weinraub is executive producer.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,' 'BRATS,' 'The Lady Bird Diaries,' Emmy-winning 'Patrice: The Movie,' 'Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything,' 'Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story' and most recently '#SKYKING.' Other popular docuseries, documentaries and specials include 'Scamanda,' 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,' 'Betrayal: Under His Eye,' 'Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Murder' and 'Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari' and 'The Mystery of Richard Simmons – A Diane Sawyer Special.'

About Curious Films

Curious Films is a London-based independent production company making premium documentaries that captivate audiences and drive the cultural conversation. Named Emerging Indie of the Year at the 2024 Broadcast Awards, Curious has rapidly established itself as a powerhouse of premium factual content, delivering record-breaking, critically acclaimed and award-nominated titles across the world's leading platforms. Recent highlights include Boyzone: No Matter What for Sky Documentaries, the best-performing documentary in Sky's history, and Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth for Disney+, a critically acclaimed film that sparked nationwide debate. On Channel 4, Shoot to Kill earned a prestigious Grierson nomination, while AI Confidential with Hannah Fry became a standout BBC hit, bringing one of the defining conversations of our time to a mainstream audience with intelligence and flair. Globally, Curious has made a major mark on Netflix with A Toxic Love Story, Lover, Stalker, Killer and The Man with 1000 Kids, all three becoming worldwide phenomena that sparked viral conversation. From intimate character studies to explosive investigative films, Curious brings creativity, rigour and ambition to every project, making content that doesn't just get watched, but starts national conversations.

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