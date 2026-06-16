WE ARE ANIMALS Documentary to Make Debut at Marina Del Rey Film Festival

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'WE ARE ANIMALS", a documentary from Lady Freethinker that documents the history of animal cruelty and new efforts to break the cycle of abuse, will debut at the upcoming Marina Del Rey Film Festival June 18-26, 2026.

Produced by Lady Freethinker (LFT) founder Nina Jackel and directed by Kirk Murray and Nicholas Tana, the film explores the similarities between people and our non-human counterparts and how some of today's largest industries cause unnecessary suffering to billions of animals each year. Viewers are encouraged to consider how our own everyday choices may contribute to this suffering, and will learn that hope is on the horizon.

LFT is a nonprofit organization working to end animal cruelty around the world through investigations, news, and citizen actions, and also provides food, veterinary care, and shelter to rescued animals in dire need. Described as change-making and unafraid, LFT is striving for a more compassionate world for all sentient beings.

The film features interviews with scientists, celebrities, and animal advocates including Moby, Nikki Glaser, Allison Pill, Peter Egan, Elaine Hendrix, Peter Singer and Milo Runkle, and others. 'Rowdy Girl Sanctuary' founder Renee King-Sonnen describes how her husband Tommy had a cattle ranch before a little calf named Rowdy Girl 'took her down the rabbit hole,' turning the Sonnens into vegans and the ranch into a sanctuary.

Leaders of animal advocacy groups like Apex Advocacy in Atlanta, the LA Vegan Food Bank, Animal Equality, and BIPOC Animal Activism shared the unique role they each play in this fight pushing for legislation to rid our country of this oppression of the animal world.

Kirk Murray is a filmmaker driven by the belief that emotion is the catalyst for change. His films have been recognized at more than 40 film festivals worldwide, including the Orlando Film Festival (Oscar-qualifying), Las Vegas Film Festival, Utah Film Festival, San Diego International Film Awards, and Atlanta Shorts Fest. A visually driven director, Murray approaches each project with cinematic precision, crafting films that are both immersive and emotionally resonant.

'We Are Animals' will screen on Thursday, June 25th at 6PM at the Lumiere Cinema, 9036 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

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