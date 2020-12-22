WATCH: How Chris Pine Feels About Being Compared to Hemsworth, Pratt & Evans
He also decides what retro fashion trends should come back in style and plays Who Am I? with Josh.
Chris Pine shares what it's like being compared to the other Hollywood Chrises, decides what retro fashion trends should come back in style and plays Who Am I? with Josh. (Contains strong language.)
Watch the clip below!Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER! Click here to watch past episodes of "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Sings 2020-Themed 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
- VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Talk 'Together at Christmas', Perform 'White Christmas' and More on THIS MORNING
- VIDEO: Shoshana Bean, Kyle Dean Massey, Laura Bell Bundy, and More Support Orbit Arts Academy
- VIDEO: Jujamcyn Theaters Spreads Holiday Love