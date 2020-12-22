WATCH: How Chris Pine Feels About Being Compared to Hemsworth, Pratt & Evans

Chris Pine shares what it's like being compared to the other Hollywood Chrises, decides what retro fashion trends should come back in style and plays Who Am I? with Josh. (Contains strong language.)

Watch the clip below!

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!