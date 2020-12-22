Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WATCH: How Chris Pine Feels About Being Compared to Hemsworth, Pratt & Evans

He also decides what retro fashion trends should come back in style and plays Who Am I? with Josh.

Dec. 22, 2020  

Chris Pine shares what it's like being compared to the other Hollywood Chrises, decides what retro fashion trends should come back in style and plays Who Am I? with Josh. (Contains strong language.)

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!

