WAR OF THE WORLDS Renewed for Season Two

Deadline reports that FOX and Canal+ have renewed "War of the Worlds" for a second season ahead of the premiere of its first season.

Howard Overman, of "Misfits," wrote the first season of the series, which is described as a modern-day reworking of H.G Wells' classic story.

The series stars Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

Set in contemporary Europe, War Of The Worlds follows the pockets of humanity left on earth following an apocalyptic extra-terrestrial strike.

Read the original story on Deadline.





