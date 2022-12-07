Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS

David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is.

The Special standalone episode of the four-time Emmy® Award-nominated series will premiere Monday, December 12, 2022.

In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience.

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host's chair, following a 33-year reign in late night.

In 22 episodes across four seasons, My Next Guest has featured notables including President Barack Obama, JAY-Z, Lizzo, Malala and Billie Eilish.

David Letterman is host; Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media; Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed also serve as executive producers.

