Virgil Films Acquires LGBTQ NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Documentary

Deadline reports that Virgil Films has acquired a documentary about the sequel to Nightmare on Elm Street, "Freddy's Revenge." The film centers on its then-closeted gay star Mark Patton.

"Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street" recounts Patton's difficulties making the 1985 horror sequel, which put him through a range of salacious on-screen ordeals designed to whet the homophobic appetites (conscious or otherwise) of 1980s audiences.

Jack Sholder directed the film, with a script by Scott Chaskin.

The Advocate described the sequel as "The gayest horror film ever made."

Patton has starred on Broadway, and in the film "Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean."

Read the original story on Deadline.





