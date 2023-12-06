Videos: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Finale Performance; Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz & More Perform

Watch every performance from the Dancing With the Stars finale!

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez took home the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy for season 32, with runnersup being Jason Mraz, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Alyson Hannigan.

The evening kicked off with a sensational opening number, with all season 32 couples making a dazzling return to the stage to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton, choreographed by Ray Leeper.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough then sang and danced to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Mariah Carey, choreographed by pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas performed a fresh routine set to the beats of “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James.

The remaining contestants danced to songs by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Gloria Estefan, Katy Perry, Frank Sinatra, and more.

Watch the finale opening number:

Watch Lisa Vanderpump discuss Ariana Madix on DANCING WITH THE STARS here:

Watch Jason Mraz perform his new single here:

Watch Jason Mraz perform his finale freestyle here:

Watch Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas return for a dance here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan's redemption salsa here:

Watch Ariana Madix's redemption samba here:

Watch Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro perform a holiday number here:

Watch Charity Lawsons' freestyle here:

Watch Jason Mraz's foxtrot here:

Watch Xochitl Gomez's freestyle here:

Watch Charity Lawson's tango here:

Watch Ariana Madix's freestyle here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan's finale freestyle here:

Watch Xochitl Gomez's foxtrot here: