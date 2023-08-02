Video:Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts Special 'Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie'

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the all-new, highly anticipated Peanuts special “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” premiering globally on Friday, August 18.

Sometimes the people who make the biggest difference, aren’t the ones who grab the spotlight. In “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” we get to see first-hand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes both for her friends and her community.

To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems – from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages – Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president...a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible.

As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school – she’ll just have to buck other people’s expectations and do it her own unique way.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”), written by Betsy Walters (“The Snoopy Show,” “Snoopy in Space”), and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

This trailer comes after exciting programming news from Apple TV+, Peanuts and WildBrain earlier this year announcing two upcoming Peanuts originals, including “Camp Snoopy,” a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

Watch the new trailer here:



