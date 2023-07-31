Video: Witness the Return of Jigsaw in the SAW X Red Band Trailer

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back.

Watch the new trailer for SAW X ahead of its September 29 release date.

The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on THE CON artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Watch the new trailer here: