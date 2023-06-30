Video: Watch the Trailer for The CW's SON OF A CRITCH

The CW is bringing SON OF A CRITCH to U.S. audiences for the first time after its premiere season in Canada.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), SON OF A CRITCH is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window into the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

The CW is bringing SON OF A CRITCH to U.S. audiences for the first time after its premiere season in Canada ranked as the #1 scripted program on CBC in key audience demos. Since its premiere, it has ranked as one of the top 5 most-watched Canadian comedies overall, and Season 2 was the most-watched English-language Canadian comedy series and CBC’s most-watched program with 18-49 and 25-54 audiences.

The series has received four prestigious Canadian Screen Award nominations and two Directors Guild of Canada nominations. SON OF A CRITCH was recently renewed for a third season and will be produced in association with The CW.

SON OF A CRITCH is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe (“The Office,” “Last Man on Earth”) and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (“Schitt’s Creek”). The series is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights.

SON OF A CRITCH is executive produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.

Watch the new trailer here:



