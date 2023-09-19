Video: Watch the Trailer for DREAM SCENARIO Starring Nicolas Cage

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Ari Aster, the film is coming soon to theaters.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Watch the official trailer for DREAM SCENARIO, a razor-sharp comedy starring a never-better Nicolas Cage, alongside Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Ari Aster, the film is coming soon to theaters.

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.  

But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.   

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu Photo
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Featuring hard-hitting investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more, the new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine the headlines, giving audiences new insight.

2
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October Photo
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

3
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer

The series stars Raymond Lee (“Dr. Ben Song”), Caitlin Bassett (“Addison Augustine”), Ernie Hudson (“Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams”), Mason Alexander Park (“Ian Wright”), Nanrisa Lee (“Jenn Chu”), along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor (“Hannah Carson”) and Peter Gadiot (“Tom Westfall”). Watch the video trailer now!

4
MAXINES BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival Photo
MAXINE'S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival

MAXINE’S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY, directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, grants the audience unfettered access to the inner world of Tyler Perry, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The film is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way RestaurantTHE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way Restaurant
Tyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square GardenTyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square Garden
DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' TourChappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' Tour

Videos

Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG