Video: Watch the Trailer for DREAM SCENARIO Starring Nicolas Cage

Watch the official trailer for DREAM SCENARIO, a razor-sharp comedy starring a never-better Nicolas Cage, alongside Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Ari Aster, the film is coming soon to theaters.

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.

But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

