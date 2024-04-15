Video: Watch the Trailer for Animated Musical THELMA THE UNICORN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new trailer for Netflix's upcoming musical adventure has just dropped!

Thelma the Unicorn, based on the children's book by Aaron Blabey, follows the story of an average pony named Thelma who dreams of becoming the next big pop star. After turning into a unicorn, everybody's eyes are now on her as she must learn how to navigate this newfound fame.

The film includes a voice cast consisting of Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Heder. Original songs were written for the film by Bret McKenzie, who previously worked on 2011's The Muppets, winning an Academy Award for the song Man or Muppet.

Watch the trailer below and to pre-save the film ahead of its release, go HERE.

Synopsis

Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma THE UNICORN is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!).