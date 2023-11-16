Video: Watch the Trailer For Sheryl Crowe-Produced A FATHER'S PROMISE

The film will have its world premiere and open theatrically on Friday, December 8th.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Abramorama announced today that they have acquired North American theatrical distribution rights for Rick Korn’s A FATHER’S PROMISE, an important and inspiring story of a father’s promise to end gun violence. The film will have its world premiere and open theatrically on Friday, December 8th at Look Cinemas in Manhattan. Additional cities to follow.

A FATHER’S PROMISE, directed by Rick Korn and executive produced by Sheryl Crow, tells the story of professional musician Mark Barden whose life changed instantly when his son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary. After the loss of his son, Mark lost all interest in music and vowed to do everything in his power to help prevent gun violence so that no one else must go through what he and his family went through.

The film follows Barden’s journey from co-founding Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization that teaches the warning signs of violence and how to seek help to end school shootings and gun violence, to rediscovering his passion for music featuring performances and interviews from Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Darryl“DMC” McDaniels, Bernie Williams, and more, as well as music by John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Steve Winwood, David Shaw (The Revivalists), and others.

Abramorama’s Evan Saxon, President and CEO Karol Martesko-Fenster said, “A beyond important issue that needs to be continually addressed, Abramorama is honored to be a part of the team helping to get the message of preventing gun violence in our schools, places of work and anywhere humans live on the planet”.

"After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” said Mark Barden.  “It's going to take all of us working together -- artists, musicians, influencers, fans, as well as parents, youth, and policymakers -- to finally end this senseless violence."

Director Rick Korn added, “Mark and his family are the most inspirational and compassionate people you will ever meet. They are the perfect example of the power of love turned into activism and driven by a singular purpose to prevent gun violence”.  

The film led directly to the formation of Artist for Action To Prevent Gun Violence, an artist-led coalition (Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Nile Rodgers, etc.) that promotes unity in the prevention of gun violence.  To commemorate the film's release, director Rick Korn, musical director Jimmy Vivino and Mark Barden of The Promise Band joined forces with Matthew Reich and Neal Saini of Artist for Artist to put on a multi-artist benefit concert on December 7, 2023, at NYU’s Skirball.

This unique event features Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, Bernie Williams, Rozzi, The Dumes, The Alternate Routes, Jen Chapin, Aztec Two-Step 2.0 as well as special guests, and will be filmed as a docu-concert, telling a story through video and live performances. Sandy Hook Promise is the event's beneficiary. To honor John Lennon, who lost his life to gun violence on December 8th, the evening will include a special tribute to him. 

The first Artist For Action (AFA) Chapin/Kragen/Belafonte Humanitarian Award will be presented on December 7th to individuals who have made a difference in the world through their advocacy. This year’s winners will receive a Twisted Gun designed by Paul McCartney awarded to Fernando Pullum (Founder, Executive Director of the Fernando Pullman Communications Arts Center, Bill Lavin (Founder, Where Angels Play Foundation) and Bill Ayers (Co-founder of Why Hunger).  

A FATHER’S PROMISE (United States, 98 Minutes). Abramorama presents an In Plain View Entertainment production in collaboration with The Frye Foundation and International Documentary Association. “A Father’s Promise” A Korn / Baron Film. Live Music Directed by Jimmy Vivino. Music and live performances by Jimmy Vivino, Mark Barden and The Promise Band, Sheryl Crow, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Bernie Williams, Natalie Barden, David Shaw, The Alternative Routes, John Lennon, Aztec Two Step 2.0, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Songs by John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Steve Winwood. Produced by Rick Korn, Dan Halperin, S.A. Baron. Co-Produced By Artist For Action, Matthew Reich, Neal Saini. Filmed and Edited By S.A. Baron. Written and Directed by Rick Korn. An Abramorama North American theatrical release.



