Video: Watch the Shocking Final Moments of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Finale

The finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS aired tonight on ID, and all six parts can now be streamed on Max.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Watch the shocking last few moments of the finale of NATALIA SPEAKS, in which Natalia’s story is once again turned on its head, with a phone call revealing her new home with Bishop Antown and Cynthia Manns may not be as happy as it seems...  

Hosts Nancy Grace, Mara S. Campo and Derrick Levasseur will unpack this shocking twist – and what it means for Natalia’s story.

Featuring by key voices from NATALIA SPEAKS, legal analyst Beth Karas and retired FBI agent Ken Maxwell, CRIMEFED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS will also dig into behind the scenes inisght, offer insight on the revelations explored in the series, as well as showcase never-before-seen footage.

The finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS aired tonight on ID, and all six parts can now be streamed on Max.

Watch the new clip here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

