Video: Watch the SUNCOAST Trailer With Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson & More

The film will begin streaming on Hulu on February 9.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

The trailer for Suncoast has been released. The film will begin streaming on Hulu on February 9.

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

Written and directed by Laura Chinn, the cast also includes Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, and Ariel Martin.

Watch the new trailer here:



