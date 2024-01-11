Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer as Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Their Engagement

Bravo’s “Summer House” season 8 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

Summer should be fun, and for these housemates, that means a fresh start! Eight favorites return to the Hamptons, along with two new housemates. Everyone seems poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet, but while some relationships start to take off, others become more fractured than anyone could have imagined.

Returning to the share house are Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod and Carl Radke.

This summer, the housemates are joined by new friends Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

Watch the new SUMMER HOUSE trailer here:

Who is in the cast of SUMMER HOUSE this season?

After a whirlwind engagement last summer, Carl and Lindsay have become consumed by wedding planning. Since leaving Loverboy, Carl has been searching for a new career passion while Lindsay is in full preparation mode now that the wedding date and venue is set. With the honeymoon phase over, Lindsay feels pressure from Carl to be positive all the time, which she admits can be difficult, and Carl acknowledges there has been a shift in their relationship. But with the wedding quickly approaching, will they be able to find a way to address these issues in time?

Kyle is busier than ever with Loverboy and a recent potential pregnancy has Amanda contemplating the next step and her identity outside of her marriage. Amanda is ready to leave city life behind and buy a house in the suburbs, but Kyle has other ideas as he continues to expand and focus on his company. With Kyle and Amanda realizing they are on different pages, will they be able to continue to work together, stay married, and raise a family all at the same time?

Paige is happily in love with Craig, and they are the best they’ve ever been. However, when it comes to taking the next step, she continues to make excuses, feeling like marriage and relocating to Charleston will change her identity. When she starts LOOKING FOR a new apartment in New York, Craig questions her choices and she is left wondering if her unwillingness to commit is going to push their relationship over the edge.

For the first time in years, Danielle is single for the summer. After a tumultuous winter, she isn’t interested in another house romance, but she is ready to mingle with outsiders who come her way. After their major fallout last year, she is also attempting to rebuild her friendship with Lindsay by setting boundaries to prevent encountering the same issues. Will she be able to rebuild the relationship with her former best friend while allowing herself to grow, find love and launch her new app?

After two years in New York City, Ciara is coming into this summer full steam ahead with a more positive, grounded mindset. She is taking chances not only in her modeling career, but also in her personal life. She is committed to being open to both friendships and romantic relationships. Will this new mindset allow her to fall for one of the new housemates or will her past relationships in the share house scare her off?

Gabby is approaching life with a fresh perspective. She is slowly freeing herself up to live life in a more open way. Her parents left their family home in New York last summer to pursue a new life for themselves in Texas. Feeling abandoned, she leans on her new friends in the house for support, but finds letting her guard down is harder than she expected.

A 28-year-old sports journalist, West Wilson was introduced to the group through Lindsay, whom he met out one night in the city. After being laid off during a mass staff change, he is on THE HUNT for the next opportunity. When it comes to dating, West’s biggest hurdle is being able to commit. As he turns on his Midwestern charm and quickly focuses his attention on a fellow housemate, will this be his chance to push himself to take things past the casual dating stage?

Jesse Solomon is single and always ready to mingle. Working in Investor Relations and a veteran of the Hamptons summer and standing tall at 6’5, he’s never had an issue with the ladies and doesn’t plan to start now, regardless of their relationship status. With a big milestone coming up at the end of summer, Jesse opens up to his new friends and finds solace in their support.

“Summer House” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers, and by Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti as executive producers. Sean Clifford also serves as executive producer.