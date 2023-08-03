Video: Watch the SOUTHERN CHARM Season 9 Trailer

“Southern Charm” season nine premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

“Southern Charm” season nine premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Charmers Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose return.

New to the series and ready to pursue romance are Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas, who aren’t afraid to square off with certain ladies’ looming exes. Rodrigo Reyes, long-time friend of the Charmers, joins in on the antics. 

Patricia Altschul, the Grand Dame of Charleston, is back to hold court over the group with son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who finds himself somewhat relieved of his butler duties.

New relationships are forged alongside new resentments, but old habits die hard as these southern socialites grapple with shocking allegations that could fracture what were thought to be unbreakable bonds.

Fresh off a sabbatical in Australia, Shep has returned to Charleston and is ready to work on a friendship with Taylor, which proves difficult when he hears rumors about what she’s been up to while he was Down Under.

Taylor is still working through her breakup with Shep and has been leaning on best friend Olivia for support. When a potential hookup of hers is revealed, Taylor denies the allegations and is unapologetic about enjoying her single life.

Olivia has put Austen in the rearview as she explores the dating scene and focuses on her female friendships, but a confusing betrayal leaves her questioning whom she can truly trust.

After his hot-and-cold relationship with Olivia freezes over, Austen is left wondering why his romantic endeavors never work out. Now some of his closest friendships come into question when dating rumors start to surface.

The construction on Craig’s house is a work-in-progress, and so is his relationship status with Paige. Craig finds himself in dating limbo and is hoping for her to commit to a move down south.

Newly married Madison is settling into domestic bliss, with husband Brett splitting his time between Charleston and California. Though she is focused on mending friendships, she doesn’t suffer fools gladly and fires back at anyone who attempts to bring her down.

With a stable new beau in her life, Venita has left the feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. She’s not afraid to call out transgressions within the group and take sides if necessary.

JT is a successful southern eccentric with a loud personality. Buoyed by his professional prowesses, he’s LOOKING FOR a partner to spend the rest of his life with and has a particular southern belle in mind.

Leva continues to be THE VOICE of reason, providing a shoulder to lean on for the ladies and offering sage advice about the Holy City’s Peter Pans.

Rod is a staple in the Charleston social scene and a quintessential southern gent who has swept Olivia off her feet, regardless of who that might upset.

Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Tyler. He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded.

“Southern Charm” is produced by Haymaker East with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jessica Chesler, Thomas Kelly, Erin Foye, Simonette Rossi, Shannon Wilson, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Bryan Kestner, Jason Weinberg and Jason Newman serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:






