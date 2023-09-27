Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Reunion Trailer With Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge & More

The reunion kicks off tonight, September 27, on Bravo and will stream the next day on Peacock.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

Bravo has released the trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY season 17 reunion.

The season featured the return of Tamra Judge, joining reigning queens Heather Dubrow and Shannon Stroms Beador, plus Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

The season also includes Taylor Armstrong, who moved to the OC from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and original housewife Vicki Gunvalson. Armstrong makes an appearance at the reunion, but Gunvalson is absent.

The reunion, which covers topics from cheating to Dubrow's potential departure from Orange County, was also filmed prior to Beador's DUI arrest.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by Evolution Media, an MGM Company with Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy, Luke Neslage, Lynsey Dufour and Joe Kingsley, along with Scott Dunlop, serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.   

Watch the RHOC season 17 reunion trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE Photo
Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE

ALLBLK released the trailer for Deadly Desire, Cast includes Erica Peeples (All American), D’Kia Anderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Anton  Peeples (Insecure), Leila Weisberg (Lunar Lockdown), Aungelique Scott (Savage Rhythm), Desiree Mithcell (The Family Business), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone) and Kailani Wiggens. Watch the video!

2
PETER & THE WOLF Animated Short Film to Debut on Max in October Photo
PETER & THE WOLF Animated Short Film to Debut on Max in October

Based on the classic fairytale, the short film transforms Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved symphony into an enchanting and visually modern retelling, featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, from his book of the same name. Watch the video trailer!

3
Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Series DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Photo
Joe Manganiello to Host NBC Series DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND

Joe Manganiello (“True Blood,” “Magic Mike”) is set to host 'Deal or No Deal Island,” a spin on the classic game where 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition. Watch a video trailer for the new series now!

4
SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October Photo
SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October

In this expansion of the 2016 animated short film “Scavengers,” SCAVENGERS REIGN follows several groups of survivors as they attempt to navigate a way off this strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED