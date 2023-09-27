Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Reunion Trailer With Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge & More

Bravo has released the trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY season 17 reunion.

The season featured the return of Tamra Judge, joining reigning queens Heather Dubrow and Shannon Stroms Beador, plus Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

The season also includes Taylor Armstrong, who moved to the OC from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and original housewife Vicki Gunvalson. Armstrong makes an appearance at the reunion, but Gunvalson is absent.

The reunion, which covers topics from cheating to Dubrow's potential departure from Orange County, was also filmed prior to Beador's DUI arrest.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by Evolution Media, an MGM Company with Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy, Luke Neslage, Lynsey Dufour and Joe Kingsley, along with Scott Dunlop, serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

Watch the RHOC season 17 reunion trailer here: