Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer

Official trailer released for the second season teases new leaps to Egypt 1961, Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts and more.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, and available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The series stars Raymond Lee (“Dr. Ben Song”), Caitlin Bassett (“Addison Augustine”), Ernie Hudson (“Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams”), Mason Alexander Park (“Ian Wright”), Nanrisa Lee (“Jenn Chu”), along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor (“Hannah Carson”) and Peter Gadiot (“Tom Westfall”).

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris serve as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce in association with Quinn’s House Productions.