Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY

The brand new trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART II: MILADY, the highly anticipated sequel to the Samuel Goldwyn Films-acquired smash hit THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART I: D'ARTAGNAN, is now available.

The two-part epic series is based on the classic French adventure story by Alexandre Dumas and stars an all-star cast of Francois Civil ("Call My Agent!"), Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan"), Romain Duris ("Eiffel"), Pio Marmaï (("Happening"), Eva Green ("Casino Royale"), Vicky Krieps ("Phantom Thread") and Louis Garrel ("The Dreamers"). Both films were directed by Martin Bourboulon, with screenplay by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.



From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, to the gutters of Paris to the siege of LaRochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under threat of British invasion, a handful of men and women will battle and tie their fate to that of France.



The two films are produced by Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2, a Mediawan Company, and Pathé with M6 Films, Constantin Film, and DeAPlaneta coproducing.



The two films were shot back-to-back, with the first film THE THREE MUSKETEERS: D'ARTAGNAN released in France this past April to critical acclaim and gathers almost $35M at the international box office. Samuel Goldwyn Films released THE THREE MUSKETEERS: D'ARTAGNAN in US Theaters and On Digital and On Demand on December 8th, with the sequel to follow in 2024, and expects both films to delight critics and audiences.



The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Marie Laure Montironi from Pathé on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMS

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that develops, produces and distributes innovative feature films. The company distributed the 2021 Academy Award-winning film ANOTHER ROUND, the 2021 Academy Award-nominated film THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN and 2022 Academy Award-nominated film LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM. Upcoming films include THE OUTLAW JOHNNY BLACK directed by and starring Michael Jai White, SIMONE: WOMAN OF THE CENTURY, and IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon.



ABOUT PATHÉ

Drawing from its rich history, PATHE has reached a leading position in the cinema industry worldwide, operating as a film studio in France, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland and North Africa. It is involved in all aspects of filmmaking, from development and production through to international sales, distribution and exhibition.



Proprietor of one of the largest movie theater chains in Europe, PATHE also produces and distributes a wide range of feature films: from hit comedies and epic blockbusters, to critical darlings, period dramas and award-winning arthouse films.



With a creative approach firmly Talents oriented, PATHÉ holds long-lasting and solid relationships with major European writers and directors such as Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino, Jean-Jacques Annaud and Paul Verhoeven, as well as rising talents such as Nicolas Bedos (LA BELLE ÉPOQUE, MASCARADE), Antonin Baudry (THE WOLF'S CALL) and Sian Heder (CODA).



PATHÉ also develops series holding the same ambitions as for Features: a primary focus on premium shows with strong author's point of view and cinematic feel.