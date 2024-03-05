Video: Watch the MEAN GIRL MURDERS New Season Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MEAN GIRL MURDERS returns this March to Investigation Discovery for an all-new season diving into more real-life mysteries that explore the dark side of female connections and rivalry.

Over the course of each one-hour episode, season two of MEAN GIRL MURDERS will unpack the layers around the key emotions and dynamics within female relationships at the center of a deadly mystery. Building off last season, MEAN GIRL MURDERS will continue to delve into how these intricate dynamics turning toxic can sometimes lead to shocking acts of violence.

New episodes of MEAN GIRL MURDERS premieres Monday, March 25 at 9/8c on ID.

In the season premiere episode In Deadly Harmony, airing Monday, March 25 at 9/8c on ID, high school freshman Keri Murphy isn't afraid to fight for a place in the competitive world of show choir. When she teams up with fellow songstress Rebecca Keller, their passions collide, and the only way to get what they want is if someone ends up dead.

Other episodes this season on MEAN GIRL MURDERS will feature a rivalry between a Dairy Princess and Homecoming Queen over a handsome farmer that turns deadly, a fierce feud between two top students for the title of valedictorian that results in a shocking act of violence in the middle of Economics class, and a complicated case of how one woman's lie around her own pregnancy motivates a twisted kidnapping case with a horrifying conclusion. From cutthroat competition to pangs of jealousy and cruel gossip, each episode will dig deeper into what pushed these mean girls to murder.

MEAN GIRL MURDERS is produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery.

Fans are encouraged to engage on social with #MeanGirlMurders and follow the network's social profiles on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Watch the new preview of Mean Girls Murders here: