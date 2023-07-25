Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer

The season is premiering on August 3, 2023, only on Netflix. 

By: Jul. 25, 2023

It's almost time to show the world what love is made of. Here is the official trailer for Heartstopper Season 2, premiering on August 3, 2023, only on Netflix. 

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The cast includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman.

The eight episode season is produced by Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman, and Euros Lyn.

Watch the new trailer here:






