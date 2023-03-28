Video: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer

The third season of "Drag Race España" is out of this world! World of Wonder released the cosmic trailer in preparation for the April 16th premiere on WOW Presents Plus.

"Drag Race España," debuting season three on Sunday, April 16th, followed by a weekly roll out every Sunday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on Spain's ATRESplayer Premium). Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking.

"Drag Race España" is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles, and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.

Watch the new trailer here: