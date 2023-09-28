Video: Watch the BIG MOUTH Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for Big Mouth season 7 has been released. The penultimate season of the hit adult animated comedy series premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong'o, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Billy Porter and more will guest star in season 7 of BIG MOUTH. The season also features an original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

They join series regulars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele.

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

Watch the new trailer here: