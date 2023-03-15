Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT Season Four Trailer

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season four premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream next day on Peacock.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Returning this season are Capt. Glenn Shephard and veteran department heads Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew), Gary King (First Mate) and Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer).

New crew members include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers.

Coming up this season on BELOW DECK Sailling Yacht

Capt. Glenn and his comeback team Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae resume their responsibilities aboard Parsifal III, along with new, dynamic crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy.

Capt. Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay.

In the galley, Chef Ileisha's cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct.

On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.

Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary's friendship in jeopardy.

With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht."

Watch the season four trailer here:






