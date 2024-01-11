Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More

The film is in theaters April 19.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Children can be such monsters.

Watch the trailer for ABIGAIL, from Radio Silence, the directing team behind Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI. The film is in theaters April 19.

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl. 

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigos HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL Photo
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL

Lionsgate hosted an AMPAS & SCL Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, in support of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES. Before the screening, attendees gathered for a reception and a Q&A with “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and songwriter Daniel Nigro moderated by Tim Grieving. See photos!

2
Video: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER Trailer

Using interviews with those involved and reenactments that bring viewers into the tension of Dave’s four year nightmare, this documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), assembles the pieces of a true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder. Watch the video!

3
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream Photo
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream

As the pioneer of innovation in streaming advertising, Disney connects the stream to the shopping cart with new commerce-led format, Gateway Shop. Disney has launched a beta program for its first native streaming shoppable ad format, which allows consumers to purchase their favorite items without disrupting their viewing experience.

4
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison Photo
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison

Rich Paul, sports agent, joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and talks about his goals for 2024 and receiving support from LeBron James. Singer Saint Harison performs 'And I Am Telling You' from Dreamgirls with Jennifer Hudson. Watch the videos now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & MoreVideo: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More
Innér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT SoundscapeInnér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT Soundscape
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCLPhotos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Video: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER TrailerVideo: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER Trailer

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN