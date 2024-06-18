Video: Watch Trailer for Movie Musical EMILIA PEREZ Starring Selena Gomez

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The first trailer for Emilia Perez, the new movie musical featuring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, has just been released.

The official description for the Spanish-language film is as follows: "Overqualified and undervalued, Rita (Zoe Saldaña) is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being."

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

The cast also includes Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard. The film is written and directed by Jacques Audiard with original songs by Camille. Netflix has acquired the rights to the film, though no US release date is set.

Watch the trailer now!



Comments