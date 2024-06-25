Video: Watch Trailer for Netflix Film FIND ME FALLING With Harry Connick Jr.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming film Find Me Falling, starring Harry Connick Jr. The feature is set to begin streaming on July 19.

Coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity, aging rock star John Allman (Connick Jr.) decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark. He moves to an isolated cliffside home on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus. His dream of keeping a low profile is derailed when he is routinely confronted by desperate souls and later faced with even more complicated surprises when an old flame reignites.

The cast also includes Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, and CLARENCE Smith. Find Me Falling is directed, written, and produced by Stelana Kliris alongside producers Steven Shapiro and Keith Arnold.

Watch the trailer!

Comments