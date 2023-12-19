Video: Watch The Trailer for Rose Glass' LOVE LIES BLEEDING With Kristen Stewart

The film will be released in theaters on March 8.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

From the singular mind behind Saint Maud, watch the official trailer for Rose Glass’ LOVE LIES BLEEDING. The film will be released in theaters on March 8.

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

The film stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov with Dave Franco and Ed Harris.

Watch the new trailer here:






