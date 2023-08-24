Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer For Season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion trailer has been released. Part one of the reunion will launch on September 1.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returned for season 15 with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross back for more. Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes joined this season as friends.

The reunion features shocking relevations about Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman, who joins the reunion for a sit-down with host Andy Cohen.

The trailer also features Moore subpoenaing Hampton in real time after discovering that Moore's ex-husband, Marc Daly, was found in her phone records.

Watch the full video below!

New episodes of the series air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, followed by the new era of The Real Housewives of New York.

Watch the trailer here: