Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer

Bravo has debuted the mid-season 15 video trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back for season 15 with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross back for more. Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes join this season as friends.

The new trailer features a first look at Drew Sidora's divorce from husband Ralph Pittman, following an alleged affair. It also includes more details on the challenges of with the new man in Sheree Whitfield's life, Martell Holt, plus the returns of Shamea Morton and Cynthia Bailey.

New episodes of the series air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, followed by the new season of The Real Housewives of New York and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Watch the new trailer here: