Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher. The eight-episode limited series is set to debut on Thursday, October 12.

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of THE HAUNTING OF Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The cast of the series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, KATIE Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The series is executive produced by Trevor Macy and Flanagan of Intrepid Pictures; Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari.

Watch the new trailer here: