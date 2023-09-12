Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer

The eight-episode limited series is set to debut on Thursday, October 12.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Netflix has released the trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher. The eight-episode limited series is set to debut on Thursday, October 12.

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of THE HAUNTING OF Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The cast of the series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, KATIE Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The series is executive produced by Trevor Macy and Flanagan of Intrepid Pictures; Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer

The cast of the series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

2
90 DAY FIANCE Returns For a New Season This Fall Photo
90 DAY FIANCE Returns For a New Season This Fall

Meet six new couples and one returning couple as they embark on a colossal journey and take a passionate leap of faith all in the name of love.  These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits and process lingering tensions. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Video: Watch the SEX EDUCATION Final Season Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the SEX EDUCATION Final Season Trailer

The video teases a packed season full of new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship, more of Eric’s fabulous wardrobe, Jean back in session and with a new boss (played by Hannah Gadsby), Adam working on a farm (?), Aimee’s artistic prowess, and to top it off…Maeve back in Moordale for a first real date with Otis.

4
Sherri Shepherd Sets Return for Season Two Premiere of SHERRI Photo
Sherri Shepherd Sets Return for Season Two Premiere of SHERRI

On the first episode of the talk show, Sherri welcomes host and entertainer Wayne Brady to the couch in a daytime talk show exclusive to talk about his recently-revealed long road to self-discovery as well as his projects, “Let’s Make a Deal” and the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Wiz.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN