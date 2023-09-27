Video: Watch Symone & Gigi Goode in SPICE WORLD-Inspired Trailer for AVALON TV

“AVALON TV” premieres October 9, 2023 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus with a new episode airing every Monday.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

“AVALON TV” premieres October 9, 2023 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus with a new episode airing every Monday.

“AVALON TV” is an off-the-wall, over-the-top, and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon. Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules. 

Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, and Rylie star  in this genre-bending series filled with real life drama, pranks, parties, and celebrity guests galore.

Special guests on “AVALON TV” include Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms), Taylor Hale (Winner of BIG BROTHER Season 24), Fenton Bailey, Ts Madison, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Sasha Colby, Rickey Thompson, Shawn Breathwaite (Astrologist), Colton Haynes, Orville Peck, Dominique Jackson, and Isis King.

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, brought to you by award-winning media company and creators of Drag Race, World of Wonder. Featuring 500+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world.

Watch the trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU Photo
BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU

The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Blue Beetle fans can watch a ten minute exclusive extended preview featuring the film’s thrilling and mysterious opening sequence on Vudu’s YouTube channel.

2
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Photo
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

The film stars Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami, Hamilton) with Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia O’Neill and Ellen Burstyn. Watch the video sneak peek now!

3
AMERICAS GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale Photo
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale

The finale includes guest performances from world–renowned chef and television personality Cat Cora, legendary award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo, acclaimed award-winning musician Jon Batiste, “America’s Got Talent” season 17 winner the Mayyas and award-winning multi-platinum-selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

4
Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for Kristen Stewarts Queer Ghost-Hunting Series Photo
Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for Kristen Stewart's Queer Ghost-Hunting Series

From the creators of 'Queer Eye' and executive producer Kristen Stewart comes 'Living for the Dead,' a Huluween original docuseries. In 'Living for the Dead,' five fabulous, queer ghost hunters roam the country, helping the living by healing the dead. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!