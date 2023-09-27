Video: Watch Symone & Gigi Goode in SPICE WORLD-Inspired Trailer for AVALON TV

“AVALON TV” premieres October 9, 2023 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus with a new episode airing every Monday.

“AVALON TV” is an off-the-wall, over-the-top, and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon. Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules.

Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, and Rylie star in this genre-bending series filled with real life drama, pranks, parties, and celebrity guests galore.

Special guests on “AVALON TV” include Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms), Taylor Hale (Winner of BIG BROTHER Season 24), Fenton Bailey, Ts Madison, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Sasha Colby, Rickey Thompson, Shawn Breathwaite (Astrologist), Colton Haynes, Orville Peck, Dominique Jackson, and Isis King.

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, brought to you by award-winning media company and creators of Drag Race, World of Wonder. Featuring 500+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world.

Watch the trailer here: