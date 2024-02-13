Video: Watch Sarah Silverman on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Comedian Sarah Silverman makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, February 13.

Sarah reacts to appearing in viral photos during awards season, saying she is clueless when the moment is happening. Then the comedy actress demonstrates the perfect pose for when she accidentally features in the background of other celebrity photos.

Sarah also tells Jennifer how her love for David Letterman led to her gig on “Stupid Pet Tricks” and reflects on her experience with a pet psychic.

Plus, NBA coach “Lethal Shooter” Chris Matthews gets Jennifer ready for the Celebrity All-Star Game by teaching her several basketball skills.

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Coco Jones, “Suits” actress Gina Torres, and “Bob Hearts Abishola” star Billy Gardell.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Sarah Silverman Prepares a Special Pose for Appearing in Viral Celebrity Photos

Sarah Silverman Reflects on Her Experience with a Pet Psychic

NBA Coach ‘Lethal Shooter' Gets Jennifer Hudson Ready for the All-Star Celebrity Game

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.