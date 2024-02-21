Video: Watch Sanaa Lathan & HGTV Week on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Sanaa Lathan makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, February 21.

“The Justice” star reflects on her iconic roles in “Best Man” and “Love & Basketball,” sharing that the director was focusing on hiring a basketball player and she was the only actor auditioning for the part. Then, Sanaa tells Jennifer why it was scary to join “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in the final season, revealing there are no scripts and it required her to rely on the improv skills she learned during her drama school days.

It's HGTV Week and “Married to Real Estate” couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson stop by and reflect on how they met, telling Jennifer it was “divine intervention” when Egypt needed a contractor for her home and then DJ Mike showed up. Plus, the stars reveal what viewers can expect from the latest season of their HGTV show, sharing that it will include what life looks like at home with a college graduate and tweenager.

Later on in the show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” writer Cody tells Jennifer the mortifying story of how he met Rosa Parks when he was four years old, asking her to get out of his seat, not knowing who he was talking to.

The week continues with country singer Kane Brown and rapper Lil Jon. Plus, more HGTV stars, including Cole and Chelsea Deboer, and Dave and Jenny Marrs.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.