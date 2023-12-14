Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film below! It is slated to be released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

The film is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds, and Andrew Form.

Watch the new trailer here: