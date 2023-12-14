Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer

IF is slated to be released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film below! It is slated to be released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

The film is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds, and Andrew Form.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

2
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy Shares BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy Shares BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F Teaser

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Watch the new video teaser!

3
Peacock Orders Kevin Harts FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST Photo
Peacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST

Peacock orders limited drama series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, starring Kevin Hart, who executive produces alongside Will Packer. Set in Atlanta, the series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.

4
MANHUNT Series Following John Wilkes Book to Premiere on Apple TV+ Photo
MANHUNT Series Following John Wilkes Book to Premiere on Apple TV+

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Check out the photos!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Peacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEISTPeacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST
Video: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEWVideo: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW
Reneé Rapp Co-Wrote New MEAN GIRLS Songs For the Movie MusicalReneé Rapp Co-Wrote New MEAN GIRLS Songs For the Movie Musical
Cynthia Erivo, Alex Newell & More Join MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season TwoCynthia Erivo, Alex Newell & More Join MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MJ THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
CHICAGO