Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Hip hop legend Rev Run makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, February 5.

The “Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story” star tells Jennifer how the name Run DMC came about, revealing that they were unsure of the name at first.  Rev Run then recalls feeling competition when a muscular LL Cool J came on the scene, and shares how he worked on music with Michael Jackson, but they never ended up finishing the record. 

Rev Run also opens up on why the MTV show “Run's House” was important to him, telling Jennifer that it showed a rapper being a family man and allowed him to share God's word with the world.

The week continues with model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, actress Beth Behrs, DJ and record producer David Guetta, and Grammy Award-winning artist Monica. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Rev Run on Thinking LL Cool J Was a ‘Big Threat' and Not Finishing Michael Jackson Record  

Rev Run on the Real Reason He Did the Reality Show ‘Run's House'  

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The “Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story” star tells Jennifer how the name Run DMC came about, revealing that they were unsure of the name at first.  Rev Run then recalls feeling competition when a muscular LL Cool J came on the scene, and shares how he worked on music with Michael Jackson. Watch videos now!

2
STARZ Begins Production on OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Photo
STARZ Begins Production on OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

STARZ has also confirmed the casting of four key roles in the series with Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth,” “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”), Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, “We Hunt Together”), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) leading the cast.

3
Video: Watch Lisa Vanderpumps VANDERPUMP VILLA Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Lisa Vanderpump's VANDERPUMP VILLA Series Trailer

Check out the all-new trailer for Hulu's 'Vanderpump Villa.' Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Kandi Burruss Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Photo
Kandi Burruss Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After 15 seasons, she announced her departure from the long-running Bravo series. She made the decision to exit after too long of a pause in between the season. She is the Broadway producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Wiz, and The Piano Lesson, alongside her husband, Todd Tucker.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR ClashPhotos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR Clash
Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024
Marvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two SoundtrackMarvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two Soundtrack
Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUNJulia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT