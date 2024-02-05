Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Hip hop legend Rev Run makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, February 5.

The “Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story” star tells Jennifer how the name Run DMC came about, revealing that they were unsure of the name at first. Rev Run then recalls feeling competition when a muscular LL Cool J came on the scene, and shares how he worked on music with Michael Jackson, but they never ended up finishing the record.

Rev Run also opens up on why the MTV show “Run's House” was important to him, telling Jennifer that it showed a rapper being a family man and allowed him to share God's word with the world.

The week continues with model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, actress Beth Behrs, DJ and record producer David Guetta, and Grammy Award-winning artist Monica.

Rev Run on Thinking LL Cool J Was a ‘Big Threat' and Not Finishing Michael Jackson Record

Rev Run on the Real Reason He Did the Reality Show ‘Run's House'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.