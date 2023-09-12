Video: Watch Olivia Holt & Kiernan Shipka in the TOTALLY KILLER Trailer

Totally Killer will premiere globally on October 6, exclusively on Prime Video.

The film is the must-see slasher-comedy film of spooky season, which continues Prime Video’s collaboration with Blumhouse Television.

Kiernan Shipka stars as your new favorite scream queen “Jamie Hughes” with an ensemble cast including Julie Bowen, Olivia Holt, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, and Liana Liberato.

Director Nahnatchka Khan’s (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat) first genre film

Time-travel to the 1980s and experience the outrageous culture shock through Jamie’s (Shipka) eyes on October 6!

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time-travels to 1987, the year of the original killings.

Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her TEEN MOM (Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.

Watch the new trailer here: