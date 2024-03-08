Video: Watch Offset on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rapper Offset makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, March 7.

Offset shares the meaning behind his stage name and opens up about being inspired by Whitney Houston growing up. The “Set It Off” rapper tells Jennifer how overcoming his vices helped him become more creative with his music. Then, Offset pays tribute to the women in his family and tells Jennifer why he's instilling the importance of hard work in his children. Plus, Offset raps about everyday scenarios off the top of his head!

Tune in to watch Wolfgang Puck show Jennifer which appetizers and desserts he serves at the Governors Ball, including smoked salmon Oscars, chocolate Oscars and chocolate cigars!

Next week continues with actor James Pickens Jr., “So You Think You Can Dance” judges JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, multi-award winning actress Minnie Driver, and Olympian Jonny Moseley.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.