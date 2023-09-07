Video: Watch Netflix's CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE Trailer

On September 27th, Netflix invites fans worldwide to tune into our first ever DROP 01 – a virtual showcase offering an early screening of the highly-anticipated series CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE, and celebrating the best of our genre animated series.

Anchored by the global livestream of CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE (the day before the series will officially debut on Netflix), the showcase will feature surprise announcements and never-before-seen, sneak peek “drops” from the animated series fans are most excited about.

The lineup of series included will soon be revealed…

The global livestream event will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 27th at 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST via Netflix Twitch. You can also catch DROP 01 on TUDUM.com/Drop01 and the following official Netflix Youtube channels: YouTube.com/Netflix / YouTube.com/NetflixBrasil / YouTube.com/NetflixIndiaOfficial.

France, 1792 - the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the REVOLUTION and enslave humanity.

Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.

From Showrunners Kevin Kolde (CASTLEVANIA) and Clive Bradley (TRAPPED), CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE is the next installment of the CASTLEVANIA universe. Bradley also serves as Creator/Writer. Sam Deats and Adam Deats share directing duties. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produce for Netflix.

The series features Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

Watch the new trailer here: