Video: Watch Max's JULIA Season Two Trailer With David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth & More

The eight-episode second season of the Max Original series JULIA debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 on Max, followed by one episode weekly through December 21. Watch the trailer below!

With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything.

Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, and Robert Joy.

JULIA is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, Donna Bloom and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Watch the trailer here: