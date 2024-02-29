Video: Watch Magic Johnson & Nicole Avant on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NBA legend Magic Johnson makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, February 29.

Magic admits it's nerve-wracking thinking about playing with Michael Jordan because he “demands excellence” and recalls trash-talking the basketball legend a little too much while playing on the Dream Team. Then Magic honors the late Kobe Bryant and reflects on Vanessa Bryant's great work on the recently unveiled Los Angeles statue of her husband.

Magic also reflects on what it was really like to spend time with Michael Jackson, recalling how he hung up on the KING of Pop when Michael first called and later shared a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken with the icon at his home. Plus, Magic also reveals that he once hosted a pajama party for Prince at his movie theater in the middle of the night.

Later in the show, Nicole Avant tells Jennifer why it was important to write her memoir, “Think You'll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace, and Gratitude,” following the “horrific” news her mother Jacqueline had been shot and killed.

Plus, Nicole opens up about the support from friends and family that inspired her to focus on her blessings. Nicole also tells Jennifer about the famous guests her late parents Jacqueline and CLARENCE Avant welcomed at her childhood home, including music icon Bill Withers. Then Nicole opens up about getting support from Magic Johnson before the basketball legend makes an emotional surprise appearance.

The wraps with actress La La Anthony.

Magic Johnson on Competition with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Magic Johnson on Accidentally Hanging Up on Michael Jackson and a Pajama Party with Prince

Nicole Avant Opens Up to Jennifer Hudson About Staying Positive After Her Mother's Death

Magic Johnson Surprises Nicole Avant in Emotional Reunion

