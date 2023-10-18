Video: Watch MGM+'s BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller Trailer

The series is set to premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, November 12.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

Science-fiction mystery thriller and love story Beacon 23 is based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey. Produced by Boat Rocker, the global series premiere is scheduled to debut on Sunday, November 12 on MGM+ at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST with the first two of eight episodes. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series, and executive produced along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield).

Produced by Boat Rocker, Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara served as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, KATIE O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Lena Headey, and Stephan James.

Boat Rocker oversees global distribution and licensing for Beacon 23.

Photo Credit: Rafy Winterfeld/Boat Rocker/MGM+



