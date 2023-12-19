Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo Ventimiglia

The trailer for Land of Bad has been released. The film will debut in theaters on February 16, 2024.

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

The film stars Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia.

William Eubank directed the film, also co-writing it with David Frigerio.

Watch the new trailer here:



