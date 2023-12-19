Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo Ventimiglia

The film will debut in theaters on February 16, 2024.
When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.
The film stars Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia.
William Eubank directed the film, also co-writing it with David Frigerio.
Watch the new trailer here:
