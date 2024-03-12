Video: Watch Jojo Siwa, Allison Holker & Maksim Chmerovskiy on JENNIFER HUDSON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“So You Think You Can Dance” judges JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, March 12.

Allison Holker shares her emotional journey returning to the "Jennifer Hudson Show" studio after the passing of her husband, tWitch. She discusses how she prioritized love and joy for herself and her children, and how she dances with her kids to connect and express emotions.

Jojo Siwa reflects on how difficult it was to take part in the reality show “Special Forces.” Then Jojo hints at her upcoming music, emphasizing that it will not be suitable for children. Then Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares that expecting his third child with Peta was a “surprise.” At the end, Jojo, Allison and Maksim have only seconds to improvise steps for a variety of dance genres as they play “So, Let's See You Dance!”

This week continues with “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, multi award-winning actress Minnie Driver, Olympian Jonny Moseley, and “Station 19” actor Boris Kodjoe. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.